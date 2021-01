Timothy Fosu-Mensah completed his €2 million move from Manchester United to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday. Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly gave the young defender a warm farewell. WHOLESOME. Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly say goodbye to Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who’s moving to Bayer Leverkusen. pic.twitter.com/QLKqaOt0uz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 13, 2021