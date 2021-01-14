Chris Broussard: Kyrie, KD & Harden could make Nets best in East, but it's about chemistry | UNDISPUTED

James Harden got his wish and is being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a 4-team deal involving the Pacers and the Cavs. Harden’s pairing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has now made the Nets the Eastern Conference favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook but are still behind the Lakers as favorites to win it all. Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss whether he agrees that the Nets should be favorites, or if he expects them to be failures.