‘Emile Smith Rowe is a very rare talent’ says Tony Cascarino, who brands Arsenal wonderkid ‘the revelation of the season so far’
Published
Emile Smith Rowe has been the 'revelation of the season' with his stunning performances for Arsenal. This is according to former Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino, who told talkSPORT the 20-year-old Smith Rowe is a 'very rare talent'. Cascarino was speaking ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace – which is LIVE on talkSPORT