Liverpool are gearing up for a crucial showdown with Manchester United at Anfield this weekend - and Jamie Carragher fears the visitors could take advantage of their defensive problemsFull Article
Jamie Carragher's worrying Liverpool warning ahead of crucial Man Utd clash
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Neville and Carragher claim Son Heung-min could play for Liverpool or Man City
Football.london
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were asked about Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min before Spurs' clash against Burnley on..
You might like
More coverage
Carra, Nev talk Liverpool vs Man City
Sky Sports UK
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher look ahead to the massive Super Sunday clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.