The Manchester United midfielder has been named the Premier League player of the month for December, meaning he has won back to back awards.Full Article
Aston Villa fans say El Ghazi is 'robbed' of player of the month
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
67431014
Express and Star
Aston Villa duo Emiliano Martinez and Anwar El Ghazi have both been nominated for the Premier League player of the month award for..
-
Aston Villa and Tyrone Mings demand apology from Anwar El Ghazi trolls
Tamworth Herald
-
EPL returns: Can Everton beat Liverpool? Tim Cahill says 'no better time than catching them cold'
Mid-Day
-
“If Deano doesn't stay, he might get a chance” - Lots of Aston Villa fans air views on big flop
Football FanCast
-
Aston Villa star, Chelsea youngster, Wolves ace & Leicester pair nominated for illustrious award
Football FanCast
You might like
More coverage
Celebrity Tea
WEVV
Aston Villa's star midfielder, Jack Grealish, was bum-rushed Sunday by a Birmingham City fan who invaded the pitch in the early..