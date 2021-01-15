Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney appointed Derby’s new boss after successful interim spell in charge of Championship side
Wayne Rooney has been appointed Derby’s permanent boss, the Championship side have confirmed. The Manchester United and England legend has put pen-to-paper on a two-and-a-half year deal. Captain. Leader. The [email protected]: The Manager 🐏 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 15, 2021 Upon his appointment Rooney said: “When I first arrived back in the United Kingdom […]Full Article