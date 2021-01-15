Wayne Rooney: Derby County confirm former England striker as boss
Published
Wayne Rooney is confirmed as the new full-time manager of Championship side Derby County.Full Article
Published
Wayne Rooney is confirmed as the new full-time manager of Championship side Derby County.Full Article
The former England captain is in temporary charge at Pride Park but is favourite to take the role on a more permanent basis after..
Your latest headlines from Pride Park where the Rams are six games unbeaten and flying under the guidance of interim boss Wayne..