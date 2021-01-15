IPL 2021: Which players will possibly be released, retained by Rajasthan Royals?
Published
Rajasthan Royals are expected to release a few number of players and revamp their squad after they finished last on the points table in IPL 2020Full Article
Published
Rajasthan Royals are expected to release a few number of players and revamp their squad after they finished last on the points table in IPL 2020Full Article
Rajasthan Royals made the biggest decision by not retaining captain Steve Smith and replacing him as skipper with young Indian..
Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October..