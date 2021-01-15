Urban Meyer has officially signed on as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Colin Cowherd shares his thoughts on this developments and what it means for Urban, as well as the Jacksonville franchise.Full Article
Colin Cowherd talks Urban Meyer signing on with the Jacksonville Jaguars | THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Urban Meyer: Big move for Big Ten to change rules for Ohio State, talks personal intentions for his future | THE HERD
Urban Meyer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest news around college football in the Big Ten Conference and his intentions for..
FOX Sports