Greg Jennings: Rodgers needs to capitalize on the Packers’ Super Bowl window | THE HERD

Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the NFL Divisional Round matchups and the hiring of previous Ohio State Head Coach, Urban Meyer, for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jennings feels Aaron Rodgers can absolutely lead the Green Bay Packers to a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but he needs to play flawlessly. Additionally, he needs to capitalize on this window to get to the Packers to the Super Bowl because he may not have many more chances to do so.