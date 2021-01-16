Shinsuke Nakamura was robbed of his chance to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble when the Tribal Chief and Jey Uso jumped him in the middle of the ring, forcing Adam Pierce’s victory. Nakamura went one on one with “Main Event Jey Uso”, attempting to show the tribal family who runs the show.Full Article
Jey Uso faces a vengeful Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown
