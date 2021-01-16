Three coronavirus cases have been detected among charter flights carrying tennis players, coaches and officials to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, health authorities and tournament organisers said Saturday.A total of 47...Full Article
Australian Open tennis: Australian Open arrivals hit by three Covid-19 positive tests
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
