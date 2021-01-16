Aaron Donald will play vs. Packers, but won’t be at 100 percent — Peter Schrager

FOX Sports

Published

Peter Schrager reports that Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald will play against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round, but he will be far from 100 percent as he recovers from a rib injury suffered in the Wild Card Round.

