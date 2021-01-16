Liam Robbins had 22 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes to lead No. 23 Minnesota to a 75-57 victory over No. 7 MichiganFull Article
Gophers hand No. 7 Michigan first loss of season
No. 23 Minnesota hands No. 7 Michigan first loss in 75-57 statement victory
The Minnesota Golden Gophers dominated the Michigan Wolverines 75-57, handing Michigan its first loss of the season after starting..
