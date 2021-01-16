The Talk the Line crew discusses the success Aaron Rodgers will likely have in frigid temperatures when his Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Jason McIntyre is high on Rodgers, while Geoff Schwartz thinks Aaron Donald could get to Rodgers at least once.Full Article
'Aaron Rodgers is probably going to have a field day,' Jason McIntyre
