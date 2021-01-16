Graham Potter says the Premier League table is not their focus
Published
Albion head coach Graham Potter says the Premier League table is of no real importance to them.Full Article
Published
Albion head coach Graham Potter says the Premier League table is of no real importance to them.Full Article
VIDEO SHOWS: VIDEO CONFERENCE WITH SOUNDBITES FROM BRIGHTON'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE AND DEPUTY CHAIRMAN PAUL BARBER AND MANAGER GRAHAM..
Liverpool might be running away with the Premier League title, but things are far from settled at the other end of the table. As..