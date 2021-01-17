Rangers redeem themselves with 5-0 win over Islanders
Published
Panarin and Buchnevich each had two goals, and Georgiev made 23 saves, as the Rangers earned a split with their rival in the season's first two games.Full Article
Published
Panarin and Buchnevich each had two goals, and Georgiev made 23 saves, as the Rangers earned a split with their rival in the season's first two games.Full Article
Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders, 01/16/2021
Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, Mathew Barzal and Jordan EberleÂ each scored and Semyon Varlamov displayed a calm, midseason form in..