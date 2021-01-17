Buffalo Bills fans overwhelm charity with donations after Lamar Jackson's injury
Bills Mafia raises nearly $150K in 14 hours for Blessings in a Backpack, a Louisville-based child-hunger organization supported by Lamar Jackson.
