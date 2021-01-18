Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke with FOX’s Erin Andrews after his team’s win over the New Orleans Saints to look ahead to Aaron Rodgers and the red-hot Green Bay Packers, who they will play in the NFC Championship Game.Full Article
Tom Brady: ‘We’re gonna have to play great’ to beat Packers in NFC title game
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tom Brady's Bucs oust Drew Brees' Saints, reach NFC Championship Game
Newsday
The Bucs will face the Packers for the right to go to the Super Bowl.
-
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay head to NFC championship game after beating Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
USATODAY.com
-
Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers pull away from L.A. Rams, will host NFC championship game
Upworthy
-
Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers pull away from L.A. Rams, will host NFC championship game
USATODAY.com
-
For old times' sake: Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees with a shot at NFC title game on line
Newsday
You might like
More coverage
9:30 p.m. Sunday NFL update
KMBC
9:30 p.m. Sunday NFL update