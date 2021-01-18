Detroit Lions can hire Dan Campbell as head coach with New Orleans Saints eliminated
Published
The Detroit Lions have zeroed in on Dan Campbell as head coach, and can bring him to town for a second interview after the New Orleans Saints' loss.
Published
The Detroit Lions have zeroed in on Dan Campbell as head coach, and can bring him to town for a second interview after the New Orleans Saints' loss.
Multiple reports indicate Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell is emerging as the favorite in the Lions head..
POPLARVILLE, MGCCC, SAINTS