Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp takes aim at Manchester United for ‘defending with all they have’ in Anfield draw, as manager admits Reds are facing battle for top four
Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to criticise Manchester United for their defensive tactics after Sunday’s disappointing 0-0 draw at Anfield. The Reds boss admitted his frustration that a team with as much talent as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils came to Merseyside to sit back and ‘defend with all they have’, despite the ‘world-class players’ […]Full Article