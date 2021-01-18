Danny Murphy suggests Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum wants to emulate Dutch legends Johan Cruyff and Ronald Koeman by joining Barcelona in summer transfer
Published
Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Reds fans would not begrudge Georginio Wijnaldum a transfer to Barcelona this summer. The Netherlands international is yet to sign a new contract with the Anfield giants, with his current deal running until the end of the season, amid strong interest from Barca. Wijnaldum has helped Liverpool win a […]Full Article