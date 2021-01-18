Ohio State Buckeyes QB Justin Fields declares for 2021 NFL draft
Published
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will forgo his senior season and will enter the crowded field of passers in the 2021 NFL draft.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields declared for the NFL draft on Monday, announcing his intentions in a social media post.
