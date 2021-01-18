Thiago Alcantara is a ‘luxury player’ who’s turned Liverpool ‘from heavy metal football to lift music’, says Adrian Durham
Adrian Durham has rejected any suggestion that Thiago Alcantara controlled proceedings during Liverpool's clash against Manchester United on Sunday. Thiago earned huge praise for his display in the goalless draw at Anfield, however, a small minority believe he's actually doing more harm than good to his side. John Barnes told talkSPORT on Monday that the