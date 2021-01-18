Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers & Green Bay’s success makes Mike McCarthy look awful | THE HERD
Published
Colin Cowherd's number one thought after watching the Green Bay Packers defeat the Los Angeles Rams wasn't how great a player Aaron Rodgers is, but how awful the Packers' success makes former head coach and current coach of the Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy look. Colin decides how much credit Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur deserves for their success, and why that shines a light on McCarthy's failures.Full Article