Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was seen rushing down the tunnel after being substituted during the win over Newcastle with Mikel Arteta revealing what the problem wasFull Article
Arteta explains why Aubameyang rushed down tunnel after Arsenal substitution
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mikel Arteta explains what Aubameyang did after Newcastle substitution
The Arsenal captain went straight down the tunnel after being taken off against the Magpies
Football.london
FA Cup tunnel cam footage shows Arsenal fans a different side to Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed his serious side ahead of Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final before bagging a..
Daily Star