Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst, Stephen Jackson shared that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving purchased a house for the family of George Floyd.Full Article
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Purchases Home for George Floyd's Family, Per Stephen Jackson
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NBA Star Kyrie Irving Purchases New House for George Floyd's Family
AceShowbiz
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was a family friend of George's, reveals that the Brooklyn Nets guard has bought the late..
-
Report: Nets’ Kyrie Irving Purchases Home For George Floyd’s Family
Daily Caller
-
Nets' Kyrie Irving bought a home for George Floyd's family, Stephen Jackson says
CBS Sports
-
Jackson: Kyrie purchased house for Floyd family
ESPN
-
Nets guard Kyrie Irving bought house for family of George Floyd, according to former NBA player Stephen Jackson
USATODAY.com
You might like
More coverage
Kyrie Irving Bought New Home For George Floyd's Family, Stephen Jackson Says
Kyrie Irving came through with an incredible gesture for George Floyd's family ... with Stephen Jackson revealing the NBA superstar..
TMZ.com