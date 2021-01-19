Premier League transfer news: West Ham ‘serious’ about signing Youssef En-Nesyri but Sevilla tell Hammers to pay extra £9million in January
West Ham are ‘serious’ about signing Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri as they seek a replacement for Sebastien Haller. However, the Spanish club have reportedly told West Ham they’re almost £9million short of their valuation if they want to buy the player this month. Although Michail Antonio has done a fine job this season, West Ham […]Full Article