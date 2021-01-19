Simon Jordan brands Kieran Trippier a ‘ghastly little wretch’, a ‘slob’ and a ‘disgrace’ who has made Atletico Madrid a laughing stock with betting ban
Simon Jordan believes Atletico Madrid may regret signing ‘ghastly little wretch’ Kieran Trippier after becoming embroiled in his ban for breaching betting rules. The England full-back has been hit with a ten-week suspension and £70,000 fine for telling a friend about his impending move to Spain from Tottenham in 2019 and encouraging him to bet […]Full Article