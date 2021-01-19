Colin Cowherd: The New York Jets need to make a play for Deshaun Watson | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: The New York Jets need to make a play for Deshaun Watson | THE HERD

Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston, and Colin Cowherd shares why he believes the New York Jets should make a move to add the star quarterback to their franchise. Hear why Colin thinks the Jets would have too much to lose by letting Watson slip away to other teams, like the Miami Dolphins or the New England Patriots

