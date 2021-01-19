Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston, and Colin Cowherd shares why he believes the New York Jets should make a move to add the star quarterback to their franchise. Hear why Colin thinks the Jets would have too much to lose by letting Watson slip away to other teams, like the Miami Dolphins or the New England PatriotsFull Article
Colin Cowherd: The New York Jets need to make a play for Deshaun Watson | THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Colin Cowherd weighs in on reports that Adam Gase is in talks with Seattle for open OC spot | THE HERD
FOX Sports
It's been reported that former New York Jets Head Coach Adam Gase has been in talks with the Seattle Seahawks about their open..