FA Cup: Southampton 2-0 Shrewsbury - James Ward-Prowse scores superb free-kick for Saints

FA Cup: Southampton 2-0 Shrewsbury - James Ward-Prowse scores superb free-kick for Saints

BBC Sport

Published

Watch Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse score a 25-yard free-kick to seal a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup.

Full Article