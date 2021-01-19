FA Cup: Southampton 2-0 Shrewsbury - James Ward-Prowse scores superb free-kick for Saints
Watch Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse score a 25-yard free-kick to seal a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup.Full Article
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes James Ward-Prowse can replicate his impressive club form with England after he scored..
Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted Southampton were fortunate to beat Watford on Saturday after VAR failed to spot a handball in the build..