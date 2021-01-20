‘Chelsea players aren’t having Lampard and Jody Morris; Frank is NOT an elite manager’ says Perry Groves, but Arsenal great believes Blues boss WILL be given more time
Frank Lampard is facing huge issues at Chelsea because he is in charge of an elite football club despite not being an elite manager. This is according to Arsenal great Perry Groves, who believes the Blues players ‘aren’t having Lampard and Jody Morris’ and that Frank accepted the Chelsea job too early in his career. […]Full Article