West Ham have made ‘one or two offers’ to sign players in January confirms Stuart Pearce, who says David Moyes and David Sullivan are working on potential transfers ‘all the time’
Stuart Pearce admits West Ham are light up front but insists David Moyes and Hammers co-owner David Sullivan are doing all they can to recruit in January. Life is good for the Hammers at the moment with their win over West Brom on Tuesday night putting them seventh in the Premier League. They're unbeaten in […]