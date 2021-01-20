Fulham vs Manchester United live: All of the action from Craven Cottage

Welcome to football.london's live coverage of Fulham vs Manchester United.The Cottagers welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to west London after a hard fought defeat to Chelsea, while the Red Devils claimed a draw against Liverpool.The visitors lie second in the table, though may require three points to maintain that position or even reach the table's summit.A win will not see the Whites move up in the table but could bring them within a point of Burnley who face Liverpool on Thursday.United's last trip to Craven Cottage ended in a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, but it would appear Fulham's defence could offer sterner defence on this outing.Follow all of the action below: