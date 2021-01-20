How Deion Sanders helped secure a pardon from Donald Trump for rapper Lil Wayne
Deion Sanders was cited for his support in Donald Trump's pardon of rapper Lil Wayne early Wednesday. Lil Wayne faced up to 0 years in prison.
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a flurry of presidential pardons and commutations for 143 people on his last day in office, from..
Among the well-known names to have had sentences commuted is Mr Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon and US rapper Lil Wayne