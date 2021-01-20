Skip & Shannon talk Philip Rivers’ 17 Seasons in the NFL as he announces his retirement | UNDISPUTED

8-time Pro Bowler Philip Rivers will be retiring after 17 NFL seasons. Rivers ends a successful career finishing 5th in completions, yards, and touchdowns. He was never able to reach the Super Bowl though, and he ended with a 5-and-7 playoff record. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether they will remember Rivers’ career in a positive or negative light, and whether he deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame