Cristiano Ronaldo is officially the highest-scoring player in history! Juventus superstar moves clear of Josef Bican, Pele and Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially become the highest-scoring football player in history. The Juventus superstar scored his 760th career goal against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup final on Wednesday night to move clear of legendary Austria-Czech footballer Josef Bican. At 35, Ronaldo is not done yet and continues to score relentlessly for Juventus in an […]Full Article