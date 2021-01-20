Todd Fuhrman predicts a strong Bucs’ defense as they face Packers for NFC Championship | FOX BET LIVE

The Green Bay Packers are hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC Championship, and with both teams having Top 5 scoring offenses, Green Bay at No. 1 and Tampa Bay at No. 3, Todd Fuhrman decides whether he'll lay the over or under on 51.5 point this game. Fuhrman highlights the defense on both teams, and makes a case for laying the under in the NFC Championship.