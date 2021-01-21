Georgia shocks Kentucky near the buzzer, snap 14-game losing streak vs. Wildcats, 63-62

FOX Sports

Trailing by three points in the final minute, the Georgia Bulldogs stunned the Kentucky Wildcats with fewer than two seconds left on the clock as P.J. Horne made a wild layup to win, 63-62. The victory helped the Bulldogs snap a 14-game losing streak against Kentucky.

