Georgia shocks Kentucky near the buzzer, snap 14-game losing streak vs. Wildcats, 63-62

Trailing by three points in the final minute, the Georgia Bulldogs stunned the Kentucky Wildcats with fewer than two seconds left on the clock as P.J. Horne made a wild layup to win, 63-62. The victory helped the Bulldogs snap a 14-game losing streak against Kentucky.Full Article
