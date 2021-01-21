Bjorkgren on Lamb's first game back from injury: "I thought he was making some right plays. He was steady and smooth. ...I thought that was a bright spot tonight, Jeremy Lamb's 19 minutes."Full Article
Bjorkgren on Lamb’s role: ‘I kind of like him off that bench role’
