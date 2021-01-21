Dean Smith's transcript on Jon Moss, McGinn, Man City, Trezeguet

Dean Smith's transcript on Jon Moss, McGinn, Man City, Trezeguet

Sutton Coldfield Observer

Published

Man City 2 Aston Villa 0 - Here's the gaffer's tape after the match as he revealed that Kortney Hause is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a foot injury.

Full Article