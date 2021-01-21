Pakistan vs SA: Faf du Plessis looks forward to his first Test on Pak soil
Published
The 36-year-old is in line to play his 68th Test but first in Pakistan when the two-Test series starts on January 26 at the National Stadium. The former South Africa Test captain admitted he did not expect to be in the traditional whites on the Pakistani soil two months after his most recent visit. He said that it was important that Pakistan players continued to play their cricket on their home soil to inspire youngsters to take up the game.Full Article