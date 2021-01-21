Colin Cowherd: 'Is anyone asking Deshaun Watson if he wants to go to Jets?' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd can make an argument for why the New York Jets should want to bring on Deshaun Watson, who is reportedly unhappy with the Houston Texans.... but Colin wants to know, has anyone asked DeShaun Watson if he wants to play for the Jets? Colin lays out why he thinks New York may be a less than desirable option for the star quarterback.Full Article
