New COVID-19 case confirmed in Australian Open quarantine
Published
The Victoria state government on Friday confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the group of people in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, a few…Full Article
Published
The Victoria state government on Friday confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the group of people in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, a few…Full Article
Australian authorities said mandatory hotel quarantine for people arriving for the Australian Open tennis tournament was essential..
11pm-2021-01-16