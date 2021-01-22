Jan.22 - Sebastian Vettel visited the headquarters of his new Formula 1 team for the first time this week, according to multiple media sources. The sources report that the former Ferrari driver was at Aston Martin's Silverstone factory where he had a seat fitting and spent several hours in the simulator. He then returned to.....check out full post »Full Article
Vettel spends first day at Aston Martin
F1-Fansite0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
Autocar
This year will see many all-new and updated models landing in showrooms. We round up every important arrival
After the..
You might like
More coverage
The best automotive activities to do in 2021
Autocar
Virus permitting, here are some top tips on what to fill your time with over the next 12 months
*What to..