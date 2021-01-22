Predictions from around the web for Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers gameFull Article
Green Bay Packers predictions: NFC championship game vs. Tampa Bay
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
How Will Loss of Antonio Brown for NFC Championship Game Affect Buccaneers?
Sports Illustrated
Antonio Brown will not play in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.
You might like
More coverage
Colin Cowherd ranks the remaining NFL playoff teams and their quarterbacks | THE HERD
FOX Sports
The AFC and NFC Championship games are this weekend, and Colin Cowherd decides which of the remaining playoff teams will make it..