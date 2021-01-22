Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher believes Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino will never be good enough to start for the first-teamFull Article
Jamie Carragher picks two Liverpool stars that will never be first-team regulars
Daily Star0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gary Neville picks two Liverpool stars in team of the decade - including Luis Suarez
Daily Star
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher had been told to pick their team of the decade and there were always going to be controversial..
-
COVID-19 impact: Former Liverpool stars Carragher, Hamann slam club
Mid-Day
-
Jamie Carragher says Jurgen Klopp SHOULD take Liverpool team vs Shrewsbury but admits senior stars are allowed to rest
talkSPORT
-
"James Milner is better" - Some Liverpool fans discuss two stars in Carragher's Team of Decade
Football FanCast
-
Jamie Carragher: 21-year-old can become Liverpool FC’s Kevin De Bruyne
The Sport Review