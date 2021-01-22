Watch as Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham combine for beautiful Borussia Dortmund goals at Borussia Monchengladbach

Erling Haaland scored a brilliant first-half brace in Borussia Dortmund’s visit to Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday night. The Norwegian striker was set up on both occasions by England’s Jadon Sancho, who for the second goal was helped by his countryman Jude Bellingham. Stop it, Erling! 🤤🔥 Sancho and Haaland combine to produce yet another beauty […]