Jack Clarke made his third appearance for Stoke City this evening in the Championship against Watford, having joined the Potters on loan from Tottenham HotspurFull Article
Spurs fans react as Jack Clarke impresses for Stoke City against Watford
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
EPL: Bernando Silva hits hattrick as Manchester City thrash Watford
*Manchester:* Bernardo Silva admitted Manchester City's "unbelievable" 8-0 thrashing of Watford was motivated by a desire to erase..
Mid-Day